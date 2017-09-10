Sunday storm center: Answers to your questions about Hurricane Irma and Beaufort County

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette would like to hear from you.

If you have a Hurricane Irma-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others in the aftermath of the storm, please call our newsroom at 843-706-8140, email newsroom@islandpacket.com

We will post links to each question here as we answer them, so bookmark this page for the latest information.

A new Storm Center will publish every morning with as much updated information as possible. If you are looking for yesterday’s Storm Center, please click here.

NOTE: THIS PAGE UPDATES SEVERAL TIMES AN HOUR, PLEASE REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE MOST RECENT INFORMATION

Newspaper delivery has been suspended until further notice. For a list of where complimentary Sunday papers were dropped off, click here.

Re-entry

▪ What are the chances Gov. McMaster will lift the evacuation order for barrier islands?

▪ Why are Hilton Head and other barrier islands blocked to re-entry before any effects from the storm?

▪ When can I return to Hilton Head and other barrier islands?

▪ When can I return home if I don’t live on a barrier island?

▪ Can I return to the barrier islands Sunday?

▪ Can I get back in my Hilton Head gated community if I leave to go somewhere else on the island?

▪ When will the evacuation order be lifted?

▪ I have a re-entry pass to return from evacuation early, will it work?

▪ How long should I expect to be away for an evacuation?

▪ What number should I call for re-entry information?

Curfew

▪ Does the curfew apply to me?

What’s it like out there?

South of the Broad River

▪ The SC National Guard came to Bluffton’s Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play

▪ High tide off Hilton Head Plantation on Sunday

▪ Hurricane Irma forces Hilton Head church to go digital for Sunday worship

▪ Sunday morning road conditions: Savannah to Bluffton

▪ Evacuation, traffic, curfew smooth so far on Hilton Head as Hurricane Irma heads north

▪ A look at Hilton Head Island as the storm was getting closer

▪ Harbour Town looks like a ghost town before Hurricane Irma

▪ As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound

▪ Check surfcams to see how Hurricane Irma is affecting local waters

▪ Big crowds Saturday at Publix in Bluffton

▪ Lots of liquor, traffic and furniture: How the Lowcountry is bracing for Hurricane Irma

North of the Broad River

▪ Floridian evacuates to Beaufort County before Hurricane Irma

▪ Beaufort business owner preps for Hurricane Irma

▪ A look at Fripp Island as the storm was getting closer

▪ A look at Hunting Island as the storm was getting closer

▪ A look at Russ Point Boat Landing as the storm was getting closer

▪ Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island

▪ Check surfcams to see how Hurricane Irma is affecting local waters

Florida and Bahamas

▪ Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma

▪ Massive airborne relief mission en route to Keys to help with ‘humanitarian crisis’

▪ Watch this thrill seeker in Key West humbled by Hurricane Irma

▪ Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

▪ Before Hurricane Irma passes South Carolina, its fury is on display in these live streams from Florida

▪ Want to see what Hurricane Irma might have in store for SC? Check out these live streams from Miami

Storm surge

▪ What time are high and low tides during the storm?

▪ What does ‘storm surge’ even mean?

▪ No really, what does ‘storm surge’ mean? I need a visual for this

▪ How much is the storm surge predicted to be in Beaufort County?

▪ How can I tell if my neighborhood is in danger of any flooding?

▪ What kind of damage can storm surge do?

▪ What was the storm surge during Hurricane Matthew?

Shelter information

▪ Update: Which shelters are allowing pets?

▪ Where are the shelters for those who evacuated the barrier islands?

▪ How do I get to a shelter if I don’t have a ride?

▪ Information for undocumented immigrants

Bridges

▪ Which bridges in Beaufort County will be closed during the storm?

Options for making the storm regret its existence

▪ Should I shoot my gun at Hurricane Irma?

Latest information from emergency management and government officials

▪ Sheriff’s Office: Beaufort County’s flooding could be as bad as if we were in storm’s direct path

▪ Governor’s 2 p.m. Sunday update: Evacuated islands, get out now while you can before Irma

▪ Live at 3:30 p.m.: Beaufort County to provide latest on Hurricane Irma

▪ Despite improving Hurricane Irma news for SC, governor urges continued vigilance

▪ Yes, the SC Army National Guard have arrived in Beaufort County

▪ The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

▪ Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪ Where will Hilton Head’s leaders be if an evacuation is ordered?

▪ Will 9-1-1 still work?

▪ I just posted my address on Facebook so someone can check on my house. Was that bad?

This storm is stressing me out

▪ ‘I am seriously stressed!!’ Here’s what the Lowcountry is saying about Hurricane Irma

▪ Feeling numb over another hurricane? Mental health experts have advice for Beaufort County

▪ ‘Sweating bullets’: Beaufort County wary of Irma less than year after Matthew

Information for residents on evacuated barrier islands

▪ Why do I have to evacuate my island while Beaufort and Bluffton don’t?

▪ Are barrier island residents actually evacuating or are they sticking it out anyway?

▪ Can I evacuate on Sunday?

▪ Should we still evacuate even though Beaufort County is fully outside the cone?

▪ When is the last ferry leaving Daufuskie Island?

▪ Do I need toll money for the Cross Island Parkway?

▪ Should I turn off my water and electricity before I leave?

▪ Leaving a vehicle behind while evacuating or looking for higher ground? Read this

▪ What’s the difference between a “mandatory” and “voluntary” evacuation?

▪ 5 things to know before you decide to evacuate this weekend

▪ Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here’s how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered

Evacuation routes

▪ How to evacuate from Hilton Head Island

▪ How to evacuate from barrier islands north of the Broad River

Traffic and lane reversals

▪ Are there lane reversals anywhere in SC right now?

▪ Check current Beaufort County traffic conditions here

▪ Check current South Carolina traffic conditions here

Savannah

▪ Are drivers allowed to go to Savannah on Sunday?

Power and water service

▪ Will power or water be turned off anywhere in Beaufort County?

▪ Should I turn off my water and electricity before I evacuate?

Hospital information

▪ Where can I have my baby if I go into labor during evacuation or the storm?

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

How can I help?

▪ How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

The storm’s path

▪ Hurricane Irma’s latest developments, and what you should expect as it nears SC

▪ What does Hurricane Irma’s ‘cone of uncertainty’ mean for SC? 6 things you need to know

▪ How does Hurricane Irma’s track compare to Hurricane Matthew’s?

▪ How big is Hurricane Irma?

▪ What it looks and feels like to stand in Category 3 hurricane winds

▪ When is hurricane season over?

Pets (and monkeys)

▪ Update: Which shelters are allowing pets?

▪ Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

▪ If we evacuate can I leave my pets at home or at the Beaufort County animal shelter?

▪ 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

▪ Important information for pet owners

▪ Will the monkeys on Morgan Island be safe during the hurricane?

▪ Do rattlesnakes and flying fish know something about Hurricane Irma that we don’t?

Grocery stores, coffee and restaurants (and booze)

▪ What restaurants were still open in Beaufort County on Saturday?

▪ Which Beaufort County grocery stores are open still?

▪ This Hurricane Matthew food sanctuary hopes to be open for Irma, but don’t expect smokes

▪ If we see any price-gouging in Beaufort, what should we do?

Closures and cancellations

▪ When will Beaufort County and Jasper County students go back to class?

▪ When will county offices and libraries reopen?

▪ With Beaufort County convenience centers closed for Irma, where can I take trash?

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

▪ Find a list of Beaufort County’s event cancellations here

For out-of-towners

▪ If Irma forces evacuation, can you get a refund on Hilton Head resort reservations?

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪ Here are all the contacts you should save in your phone for before and after the storm

▪ Who can I call to get Hurricane Irma questions answered?

How to prepare

▪ How can I safely secure a propane tank during the storm?

▪ You filled your bathtub with water. Now what? Hint: Don’t drink it.

▪ With Beaufort County convenience centers closed for Irma, where can I take trash?

▪ Duct tape won’t cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

▪ Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma

▪ Where can Beaufort County residents find sandbags?

▪ 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

▪ Here’s how Hilton Head’s gated communities are preparing for Irma

▪ Important information for pet owners

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County

▪ Here are all the contacts you should save in your phone before Hurricane Irma

▪ What should I be doing right now?

