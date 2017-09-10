Before Hurricane Irma passes South Carolina, its fury is on display in these live streams from Florida

The eye of Hurricane Irma is now closer to Key West than many parts of Beaufort County are to Savannah, and southern Florida residents are streaming footage of the monster storm as what is anticipated to be a devastating landfall begins.
Irma is anticipated to track up Florida’s west coast before passing west of the Lowcountry from late Sunday to early Tuesday, and these live streams showcase a much stronger, more direct version of what we will be contending with in the next 24 hours.
Key West
Miami
Tampa Bay
Orlando
