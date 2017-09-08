A screengrab, taken from Hilton Head Surf Cam, of Hilton Head Island at 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
A screengrab, taken from Hilton Head Surf Cam, of Hilton Head Island at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Kelly Meyerhofer kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Monitor Hurricane Irma with these coastal webcams

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 3:13 PM

Curious how Beaufort County’s waters look as Hurricane Irma churns north? We can’t guarantee they’ll be working at all times, but here are some coastal surf cams to help you monitor surf conditions during Irma, which has already created turmoil in waters off the coast of South Carolina.

▪  Hilton Head Surf Cam (part of the Surf Report Network)

▪  The Salty Dog Cafe, Hilton Head Island

▪  The Salty Dog Cafe’s “Bow Wow Cam”

▪  Hilton Head Island Beach Cam (beachcamsusa.com)

Farther north

▪  Edisto Beach

▪  Folly Beach

▪  Kiawah Island

▪  Mt. Pleasant crab bank

▪  Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

▪  Broadway at The Beach

Do you know of a surf camera not listed? Email us and we’ll add it to the list.

In addition to surf conditions, you can view road conditions in Beaufort County here. You can view SC DOT cameras on state highways and interstates here.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

