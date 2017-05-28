Hurricane

Keep this hurricane preparation checklist handy in case of emergency

If a huge force of nature with the energy of several hundred hydrogen bombs comes barreling toward the Lowcountry, residents should be prepared for decisions and deadlines.

Here are some guidelines:

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW

▪  Put together your hurricane kit in an easy-to-carry container.

▪  Decide where to go in the event of a hurricane evacuation and how to get there.

▪  Assign each family member a task to cut down on chaos.

▪  Make arrangements for pets — American Red Cross shelters won’t take them.

▪  Catalog your possessions.

▪  Photograph valuables. Make sure you have enough film or disk space for “Before” and “After” photos. There are several online tools, including smartphone and tablet apps, that can assist you.

▪  Have adequate insurance. Read your policy.

▪  Keep a list of emergency phone numbers nearby.

▪  Keep family records and documents accessible and protected.

▪  If you have a boat, consider safe anchorage options.

▪  Purchase a cooler that keeps things cold for up to five or six days.

IF A HURRICANE THREATENS

▪  Make sure your car is filled with gas.

▪  Refill prescription drugs.

▪  Have cash or travelers checks available.

▪  Pack irreplaceable items, such as photo albums, to take with you. Put important family documents and records in a waterproof container.

AROUND THE HOUSE

▪  Close windows, doors and hurricane shutters. If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood.

▪  Put loose outdoor items in storage.

▪  Turn off propane tank.

▪  Unplug small appliances.

▪  Turn refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting. Keep them closed as much as possible so food will last longer if power goes out.

▪  Check for loose gutters and spouts.

▪  Move valuables to higher levels.

▪  Move furniture away from windows and cover with plastic.

▪  Remove valuables, such as furniture and rugs, from floor of house.

▪  Secure windows and doors from the inside.

▪  Trim dead branches.

▪  Anchor small sheds.

▪  Put chlorine in pool; protect filter motor.

▪  Dangerous chemicals, insecticides, herbicides and gasoline should be put in watertight containers and in a high spot.

▪  Store drinking water in clean bathtubs, jugs and bottles. You should have enough water on hand for seven days.

TIPS FOR YOUR CELLPHONE

▪  Program emergency contact numbers.

▪  Designate someone out of the area as a central contact.

▪  Make certain all family members know whom to contact if they become separated.

▪  Keep phone batteries charged at all times.

▪  Forward your home number to your cellphone number in the event of an evacuation.

▪  Often in an emergency, text messages will go through quicker than voice calls.

WHEN YOU EVACUATE

▪  Turn off electricity at the main breaker and shut off gas.

▪  Towels or rugs should be put around openings to reduce seepage.

▪  Lock all doors.

▪  If there’s something that’s really valuable to you, stick it in the dishwasher and close the door.

▪  Register yourself as “safe and well” at www.redcross.org/safeandwell or by calling 1-866-GET-INFO. Concerned family and friends can search for their loved one’s name, an “as of” date and the messages selected.

Items for your hurricane kit

▪  Three- to seven-day supply of food and water; one gallon of water per person and pet per day; nonperishable packaged or canned food

▪  Manual can opener and utensils

▪  First aid kit, prescription medication

▪  Special items for infants and the elderly

▪  Toiletries and hygiene items

▪  Extra clothing and shoes

▪  Flashlight and batteries

▪  Battery-powered radio

▪  Cash

▪  Tools

▪  Keys

▪  Road maps, including evacuation routes

▪  Baby supplies

▪  Blankets/sleeping bags

▪  Games and books

▪  Plastic trash bags with ties and large zip-close plastic bags

▪  Jumper cables

▪  Tire repair kit and pump

▪  If you plan on staying in an emergency shelter, take linens with you.

▪  A copy of this newspaper section might also prove to be helpful.

