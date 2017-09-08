Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

Less than a day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an evacuation order for healthcare facilities in Beaufort County, staff are moving patients across the state.
On Thursday night, Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital began moving patients to their sister hospital, Piedmont Medical Center, in Rock Hill.
As of Friday morning, both hospitals were operating as normal and the emergency departments were still open. But spokesperson Lydia Hill said they have started discussing with the Town of Hilton Head when they will be closing the hospital entirely.
In the wake of the governor’s evacuation order, Beaufort Memorial Hospital began working with the South Carolina Hospital Association to coordinate placements for transferred patients.
On Thursday afternoon, staff members were assessing patients’ needs in order to have them all evacuated by Friday night.
As of Friday morning, Beaufort Memorial Hospital was still open but no longer admitting patients, however, the emergency department is still open.
Surgeries and physician practices will close at noon Friday and were canceled through Tuesday.
For more questions and answers about Hurricane Irma and the evacuation process, click here.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments