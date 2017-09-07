Alain Cisneros, a community organizer for the Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle, an advocacy group known by its Spanish acronym FIEL, speaks with Adabella Fonseca, a Mexican woman whose parents brought her to the U.S. illegally when she was a year old, with her 10-month-old daughter, as he counsels Harvey evacuees who are in the country illegally at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
Alain Cisneros, a community organizer for the Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle, an advocacy group known by its Spanish acronym FIEL, speaks with Adabella Fonseca, a Mexican woman whose parents brought her to the U.S. illegally when she was a year old, with her 10-month-old daughter, as he counsels Harvey evacuees who are in the country illegally at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Elliot Spagat Associated Press

Police, community leaders: Safety, not immigration status is priority during Irma

By Lucas High

September 07, 2017 5:29 PM

Eric Esquivel with the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and La Isla magazine is encouraging members of the local immigrant community — regardless of their legal status — not to be afraid to evacuate or seek emergency services during Hurricane Irma.

“I’m encouraging the Latino community to make plans, stay calm, and start getting out of here sooner rather than later,” he said.

Esquivel said he has had conversations this week with law enforcement and emergency management officials and has assurances that immigrants will not be forced to prove their legal status while seeking help.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage confirmed these conversations Thursday.

“We are concerned for peoples lives and safety above anything else,” he said.

Esquivel said fears of arrest or possible deportation have caused some immigrants to avoid evacuation in recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey.

“We want people (in Beaufort County) to feel comfortable getting help and getting out,” he said.

