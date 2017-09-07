Police, community leaders: Safety, not immigration status is priority during Irma

Eric Esquivel with the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and La Isla magazine is encouraging members of the local immigrant community — regardless of their legal status — not to be afraid to evacuate or seek emergency services during Hurricane Irma.
“I’m encouraging the Latino community to make plans, stay calm, and start getting out of here sooner rather than later,” he said.
Esquivel said he has had conversations this week with law enforcement and emergency management officials and has assurances that immigrants will not be forced to prove their legal status while seeking help.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage confirmed these conversations Thursday.
“We are concerned for peoples lives and safety above anything else,” he said.
Esquivel said fears of arrest or possible deportation have caused some immigrants to avoid evacuation in recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey.
“We want people (in Beaufort County) to feel comfortable getting help and getting out,” he said.
