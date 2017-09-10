Live at 3:30 p.m.: Beaufort County to provide latest on Hurricane Irma

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner will provide an update on Hurricane Irma at a news conference on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in Beaufort.
The briefing also will be broadcast live on the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and on YouTube through the Beaufort County Channel.
A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect for Beaufort County as Hurricane Irma moves up the western coast of Florida. Beaufort County emergency officials warn of a storm surge of 4 to 6 feet starting tonight through Monday evening.
To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments