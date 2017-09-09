Yes, the SC Army National Guard have arrived in Beaufort County

Guardsmen arrived in Beaufort County Friday night to assist local law enforcement with the evacuation of the barrier islands ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival to Florida.
On Friday evening, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an evacuation order for barrier islands in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Those islands include Daufuskie, Fripp, Hunting, Harbor and Hilton Head islands starting at 10 a.m. today.
Roadblocks will be set up on U.S. 21 and another on U.S. 278 — so once you leave an island, you cannot return until the evacuation order is lifted.
The S.C. Army National Guard 4-188 Infantry will be able to help with traffic control, rescue people stuck in high water situations and clear debris.
They are basing their operations at Buckwalter Regional Park and Recreation Center in Bluffton and will remain in the area as needed or until the governor releases them.
