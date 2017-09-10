Hurricane

I just posted my address on Facebook so someone can check on my house. Was that bad?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 10, 2017 8:52 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is advising evacuees to not post their address online when asking for people to watch their house.

“Please contact your neighbors via telephone or, at the very least, through private message,” a Sunday press release states. “Posting this information publicly provides would-be thieves, who may have remained behind for the opportunity to burglarize, with a target.”

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tropical Storm Irma's 60 mph gusts, rain swirl in Beaufort

Tropical Storm Irma's 60 mph gusts, rain swirl in Beaufort 0:19

Tropical Storm Irma's 60 mph gusts, rain swirl in Beaufort
A look at the rising water at Brickyard Point landing 0:49

A look at the rising water at Brickyard Point landing
Tropical Storm Irma thrashes Beaufort on Monday morning 0:34

Tropical Storm Irma thrashes Beaufort on Monday morning

View More Video