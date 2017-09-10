I just posted my address on Facebook so someone can check on my house. Was that bad?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is advising evacuees to not post their address online when asking for people to watch their house.
“Please contact your neighbors via telephone or, at the very least, through private message,” a Sunday press release states. “Posting this information publicly provides would-be thieves, who may have remained behind for the opportunity to burglarize, with a target.”
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Comments