With Beaufort County convenience centers closed for Irma, where can I take trash?

By Lucas High

September 08, 2017 5:05 PM

The threat of Hurricane Irma closed Beaufort County’s 11 convenience centers indefinitely Friday, but the Hickory Hill Landfill in Jasper County is set to be open Saturday.

The landfill — located at 2621 Lowcountry Drive, Ridgeland — is scheduled to be open from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.,

But Randall Essick with Waste Management said Friday that containers at facility could reach capacity earlier.

The facility will be closed Sunday, but could reopen on Monday depending on weather conditions and the availability of disposal containers, he said.

Pickup trucks are not permitted at the site, and due to the lack of capacity, Essick said users should limit their loads to no more than a bag or two of household trash.

The landfill does not accept any hazardous waste.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

