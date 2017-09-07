The SCEMD business pass hurricane re-entry form instructs business owners to call the Beaufort County re-entry hotline, but the line is not yet in use. These passes will not be honored for early entry into Beaufort County.
Hurricane

Some early re-entry passes will not be honored in Beaufort County

By Alex Kincaid And Liz Farrell

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 3:59 PM

Business owners who applied for business re-entry passes through the South Carolina Emergency Management Division will not be able to re-enter Beaufort County early should an evacuation order be issued Saturday.

Bob Bromage, public information officer for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday only business re-entry passes issued through the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division will be accepted.

The SCEMD business pass registration form instructs business owners to call the Beaufort County re-entry hotline for more information, but this line is not yet in use.

More than 5,600 BCEMD early re-entry passes have been issued, and it is too late to request a pass, Bromage said.

The BCEMD pass is only valid for the pass holder, and does not cover others in the vehicle, including children.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell

