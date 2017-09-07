Some early re-entry passes will not be honored in Beaufort County

Business owners who applied for business re-entry passes through the South Carolina Emergency Management Division will not be able to re-enter Beaufort County early should an evacuation order be issued Saturday.
Bob Bromage, public information officer for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday only business re-entry passes issued through the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division will be accepted.
The SCEMD business pass registration form instructs business owners to call the Beaufort County re-entry hotline for more information, but this line is not yet in use.
More than 5,600 BCEMD early re-entry passes have been issued, and it is too late to request a pass, Bromage said.
The BCEMD pass is only valid for the pass holder, and does not cover others in the vehicle, including children.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
