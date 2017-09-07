Update: Where can Beaufort County residents find sandbags?

Beaufort County residents looking for sandbags to protect their homes and garages have some options.
The bags aren’t available through Beaufort County emergency officials.
Taylor’s received 12,000 more bags that were available Friday at the Bluffton and northern Beaufort County locations. The bags are $3 each for filled bags or $1.50 each if you fill your own on site.
The business is open Saturday until 2 p.m.
Lowe’s in Bluffton received a new shipment of 50-pound bags of sand on Thursday night, according to a store manager. The bags are $2.75 each.
Grayco on Lady’s Island was out of sandbags Thursday afternoon. Lowe’s in Beaufort was also out Thursday afternoon but anticipated an emergency shipment of storm-related items either Thursday night or Friday morning, an employee said.
