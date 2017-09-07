Sandbags are stacked along the foundation of a Beaufort home on Thursday, September 7, 2017.
Sandbags are stacked along the foundation of a Beaufort home on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com
Sandbags are stacked along the foundation of a Beaufort home on Thursday, September 7, 2017. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Hurricane

Update: Where can Beaufort County residents find sandbags?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 07, 2017 3:42 PM

Beaufort County residents looking for sandbags to protect their homes and garages have some options.

The bags aren’t available through Beaufort County emergency officials.

Taylor’s received 12,000 more bags that were available Friday at the Bluffton and northern Beaufort County locations. The bags are $3 each for filled bags or $1.50 each if you fill your own on site.

The business is open Saturday until 2 p.m.

Lowe’s in Bluffton received a new shipment of 50-pound bags of sand on Thursday night, according to a store manager. The bags are $2.75 each.

Grayco on Lady’s Island was out of sandbags Thursday afternoon. Lowe’s in Beaufort was also out Thursday afternoon but anticipated an emergency shipment of storm-related items either Thursday night or Friday morning, an employee said.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:34

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason
As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound 0:40

As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound
Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island 0:24

Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island

View More Video