Should I still evacuate now that we’re barely in the cone?

More Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Pause
5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:51

5 things you need to know before an evacuation

Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 1:27

Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:46

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit 0:30

Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit

Jasper County urges residents to leave now 0:29

Jasper County urges residents to leave now

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 0:56

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:52

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies

  • 5 things you need to know before an evacuation

    Hurricane Irma could impact Beaufort County and officials are considering calling a mandatory evacuation Saturday morning. Here are five things you need to know before an evacuation.

Hurricane Irma could impact Beaufort County and officials are considering calling a mandatory evacuation Saturday morning. Here are five things you need to know before an evacuation. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Hurricane Irma could impact Beaufort County and officials are considering calling a mandatory evacuation Saturday morning. Here are five things you need to know before an evacuation. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Should I still evacuate now that we’re barely in the cone?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 08, 2017 9:45 AM

Hurricane Irma’s track shifted farther west Friday morning, leaving Beaufort County just inside the cone of the storm’s possible paths.

While Beaufort County residents might breathe a sigh of relief, the latest news doesn’t mean evacuation plans should be shelved. Beaufort County emergency officials are still encouraging people to leave ahead of a mandatory evacuation order expected Saturday morning.

People shouldn’t focus on the center of the storm’s projected path, the National Weather Service in Charleston said Friday. More changes to the track are expected, the office said, including the possibility of the storm again shifting east.

That would mean stronger winds and heightened storm surge.

“If instructed to evacuate by state or local officials, do so!” the Charleston office posted on its Facebook page Thursday night. “All others should continue to prepare for possible hurricane impacts Sunday night through Tuesday morning.”

No evacuation order has been given in South Carolina, but local emergency officials say leaving early allows people to choose their own route rather than follow required hurricane routes.

Gov. Henry McMaster has another news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. On Thursday, he said he might order an evacuation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

McMaster’s Twitter account fielded questions about the evacuation uncertainty Friday morning, telling people the storm’s track is being closely monitored and that an update will come this afternoon.

“But, as always, be prepared for the worst,” he wrote. “If an evacuation order comes for your county be ready to leave. Know your route and stay on it.”

For more questions and answers about Hurricane Irma and the evacuation process in Beaufort County, click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

 

Special report

Close calls and regrets: Those who didn't evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night
 

Oct. 21, 2016 Those who didn’t evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night. | READ

 

Find more special reports

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

View More Video