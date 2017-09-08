Should I still evacuate now that we’re barely in the cone?

Hurricane Irma’s track shifted farther west Friday morning, leaving Beaufort County just inside the cone of the storm’s possible paths.

While Beaufort County residents might breathe a sigh of relief, the latest news doesn’t mean evacuation plans should be shelved. Beaufort County emergency officials are still encouraging people to leave ahead of a mandatory evacuation order expected Saturday morning.

People shouldn’t focus on the center of the storm’s projected path, the National Weather Service in Charleston said Friday. More changes to the track are expected, the office said, including the possibility of the storm again shifting east.

That would mean stronger winds and heightened storm surge.

“If instructed to evacuate by state or local officials, do so!” the Charleston office posted on its Facebook page Thursday night. “All others should continue to prepare for possible hurricane impacts Sunday night through Tuesday morning.”

No evacuation order has been given in South Carolina, but local emergency officials say leaving early allows people to choose their own route rather than follow required hurricane routes.

Gov. Henry McMaster has another news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. On Thursday, he said he might order an evacuation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

McMaster’s Twitter account fielded questions about the evacuation uncertainty Friday morning, telling people the storm’s track is being closely monitored and that an update will come this afternoon.

“But, as always, be prepared for the worst,” he wrote. “If an evacuation order comes for your county be ready to leave. Know your route and stay on it.”

8AM: Do NOT focus on center points. Our area remains within the cone of uncertainty, & significant impacts still anticipated. #SCwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/cDhj5r7ljD — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 8, 2017

