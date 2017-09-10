Why are Hilton Head and other barrier islands blocked to re-entry before any effects from the storm?

The roadblocks ahead of effects from Hurricane Irma are necessary to ensure extra traffic doesn’t interfere with efforts to evacuate, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.
South Carolina law gives the governor power to “direct and compel” evacuations. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered the evacuation of some barrier islands, including Hilton Head, Fripp, Harbor and Hunting.
Deputies aren’t going to physically force people from their homes, Bromage said, but will maintain barriers ahead of a forecast of high wind, rain and rising water from Irma.
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner will give a briefing at 3:30 p.m. that could offer more information.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments