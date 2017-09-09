Can I get back in my Hilton Head gated community if I leave during the evacuation?

The consensus among security offices reached Saturday is that those who leave gated communities during the Hurricane Irma evacuation are being allowed back in their gates, as long as they don’t leave Hilton Head Island.
Security officers at Hilton Head Plantation, Sea Pines and Port Royal Plantation gates said residents and visitors of those communities are being allowed back in while Hilton Head is under an evacuation order ahead of the storm.
Windmill Harbour security plans to evacuate Sunday night, a note on its website said.
