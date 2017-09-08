File photo — All smiles: A Rhesus monkey grins at onlookers. But don't be fooled by what may seem like a cheerful invitation. These are wild creatures living on Morgan Island near Beaufort.
Hurricane

Will the monkeys on Morgan Island be safe during the hurricane?

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 4:47 PM

There is a plan to protect the animals on Morgan Island, which is just north of St. Helena Island, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The institute is preparing for the animals, including the monkeys, in the face of Hurricane Irma, according to Kathy Stover, branch chief for the news and science writing of the institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

“Specifically, NIAID has implemented its emergency response plans, which were developed in conjunction with Beaufort County law enforcement, Beaufort County animal control, South Carolina law enforcement and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources,” Stover said on Friday.

Preparations will include making sure structures are safe and “addressing any animal husbandry and health issues prior to the storm, during the hurricane if conditions allow, and in the immediate aftermath of the storm.” An emergency response team will be on standby if necessary and feasible.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

