Saturday Storm Center: Do you have a question about Hurricane Irma? We’re here to help

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette

If you have a Hurricane Irma-related question or information you think would be important or helpful to share with others in the aftermath of the storm

We will post links to each question here as we answer them, so bookmark this page for the latest information.

A new Storm Center will publish every morning with as much updated information as possible. If you are looking for yesterday’s Storm Center, please click here.

Information for residents on evacuated barrier islands

▪ Will power or water be turned off anywhere in Beaufort County?

▪ Why do I have to evacuate my island while Beaufort and Bluffton don’t?

▪ How do I evacuate Beaufort County islands if I don’t have a ride?

▪ Myrtle Beach now out of Irma’s path, opening its doors to evacuees

▪ Can I get back in my Hilton Head gated community if I leave during the evacuation?

▪ What’s it been like during evacuation off Hilton Head Island so far?

▪ Are barrier island residents actually evacuating or are they sticking it out anyway?

▪ Can I evacuate on Sunday instead of Saturday?

▪ Can I return to the barrier islands after evacuating?

▪ Should we still evacuate even though Beaufort County is fully outside the cone?

▪ Will there be a curfew, and what happens if I break it?

▪ Where are the shelters for those who evacuated the barrier islands?

▪ When will the evacuation order be lifted?

▪ When is the last ferry leaving Daufuskie Island?

▪ Do I need toll money for the Cross Island Parkway?

▪ Should I turn off my water and electricity before I leave?

▪ I have a re-entry pass to return from evacuation early, will it work?

▪ Leaving a vehicle behind while evacuating or looking for higher ground? Read this

▪ What’s the difference between a “mandatory” and “voluntary” evacuation?

▪ Details from the governor’s news briefing announcing the evacuation order

▪ How is this going to affect Hunting Island?

▪ How can I tell if my neighborhood is in danger of any flooding?

▪ Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

Evacuation routes

▪ How to evacuate from Hilton Head Island

▪ How to evacuate from barrier islands north of the Broad River

What’s it like out there?

▪ Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island

▪ As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound

▪ What’s it been like during evacuation off Hilton Head Island so far?

▪ Check surfcams to see how Hurricane Irma is affecting local waters

▪ Want to see what Hurricane Irma might have in store for SC? Check out these live streams from Miami

Traffic and lane reversals

▪ Are there lane reversals anywhere in SC right now?

▪ Check current Beaufort County traffic conditions here

▪ Check current South Carolina traffic conditions here

Bridges

▪ Which bridges in Beaufort County will be closed during the storm?

Savannah

▪ I need to go to Savannah. Can I get into the city or is it blocked?

Power and water service

▪ Will power or water be turned off anywhere in Beaufort County?

▪ Should I turn off my water and electricity before I evacuate?

Shelter information

▪ Where are the shelters for those who evacuated the barrier islands?

▪ Information for undocumented immigrants

Hospital information

▪ Where can I have my baby if I go into labor during evacuation or the storm?

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

Latest information from elected officials and emergency personnel

▪ Despite improving Hurricane Irma news for SC, governor urges continued vigilance

▪ When will the next update be from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division?

▪ South Carolina Gov. McMaster’s update on Hurricane Irma

▪ Yes, the SC Army National Guard have arrived in Beaufort County

▪ The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

▪ Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation

Storm surge

▪ How much is the storm surge predicted to be in Beaufort County?

▪ How can I tell if my neighborhood is in danger of any flooding?

The storm’s path

▪ Hurricane Irma drops to a Category 3. Hurricane and storm surge watches issued for SC

▪ What does Hurricane Irma’s ‘cone of uncertainty’ mean for SC? 6 things you need to know

▪ How does Hurricane Irma’s track compare to Hurricane Matthew’s?

▪ How big is Hurricane Irma?

▪ What it looks and feels like to stand in Category 3 hurricane winds

▪ When is hurricane season over?

▪ How can I tell if my neighborhood is in danger of any flooding?

Deciding on whether to stay or leave

▪ Myrtle Beach now out of Irma’s path, opening its doors to evacuees

▪ Should we still evacuate even though Beaufort County is fully outside the cone?

▪ 5 things to know before you decide to evacuate this weekend

▪ What’s the difference between a “mandatory” and “voluntary” evacuation?

▪ Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

▪ Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here’s how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered

▪ They stayed for Matthew. Will the ‘Daufuskie 100’ leave for Irma?

▪ Close calls and regrets: Those who didn’t evacuate during Hurricane Matthew tell us what went down that night

Understanding evacuations

▪ If an evacuation is ordered, when would it be over?

▪ How long should I expect to be away for an evacuation?

▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County

Pets (and monkeys)

▪ Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

▪ If we evacuate can I leave my pets at home or at the Beaufort County animal shelter?

▪ 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

▪ Important information for pet owners

▪ Will the monkeys on Morgan Island be safe during the hurricane?

Curfew

▪ Will there be a curfew, and what happens if I break it?

Grocery stores, coffee and restaurants (and booze)

▪ Big crowds Saturday at Publix in Bluffton

▪ What restaurants were still open in Beaufort County on Saturday?

▪ Which liquor stores were still open in Beaufort County on Saturday?

▪ Where can I still get coffee in Beaufort County?

▪ Which Beaufort County grocery stores are open still?

▪ This Hurricane Matthew food sanctuary hopes to be open for Irma, but don’t expect smokes

▪ If we see any price-gouging in Beaufort, what should we do?

Closures and cancellations

▪ When will county offices and libraries reopen?

▪ How long are Beaufort County public schools closed?

▪ With Beaufort County convenience centers closed for Irma, where can I take trash?

▪ Are Beaufort County hospitals still open?

▪ Where can I still get coffee in Beaufort County?

▪ Find a list of Beaufort County’s event cancellations here

▪ Will there be ACT testing in Beaufort County this weekend?

For out-of-towners

▪ If Irma forces evacuation, can you get a refund on Hilton Head resort reservations?

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪ Here are all the contacts you should save in your phone for before and after the storm

▪ Who can I call to get Hurricane Irma questions answered?

How to prepare

▪ How can I safely secure a propane tank during the storm?

▪ Will South Carolina residents be able to get emergency medication refills before Hurricane Irma?

▪ You filled your bathtub with water. Now what? Hint: Don’t drink it.

▪ Who can I call to get Hurricane Irma questions answered?

▪ With Beaufort County convenience centers closed for Irma, where can I take trash?

▪ Duct tape won’t cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows

▪ Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma

▪ Where can Beaufort County residents find sandbags?

▪ 6 things to have in your pet’s evacuation kit

▪ Here’s how Hilton Head’s gated communities are preparing for Irma

▪ Important information for pet owners

▪ How do I sign up for alerts from Beaufort County Emergency Management?

▪ What you need to know about evacuating from Beaufort County

▪ Here are all the contacts you should save in your phone before Hurricane Irma

▪ What should I be doing right now?

Related reading

▪ Lots of liquor, traffic and furniture: How the Lowcountry is bracing for Hurricane Irma

▪ The best Lowcountry tweets about Irma

▪ How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

▪ Where will Hilton Head’s leaders be if an evacuation is ordered?

▪ ‘I am seriously stressed!!’ Here’s what the Lowcountry is saying about Hurricane Irma

▪ Feeling numb over another hurricane? Mental health experts have advice for Beaufort County

▪ Here’s how Hilton Head’s gated communities are preparing for Irma

▪ Beaufort businesses are preparing for Irma

▪ Hurricane Irma makes 83-year-old retired farmer on St. Helena Island a ‘go-to’ weatherman

▪ When is hurricane season over?

▪ Wait. Aren’t we in the middle of fixing Hurricane Matthew beach damage in Sea Pines? How’s this going to work if Hurricane Irma hits?

▪ First images from Hurricane Irma in Caribbean: Widespread destruction

▪ Hurricane Irma: This Delta flight flew right into the storm—then had minutes to escape

▪ ‘Sweating bullets’: Beaufort County wary of Irma less than year after Matthew

▪ Do rattlesnakes and flying fish know something about Hurricane Irma that we don’t?

▪ With Hurricane Irma gaining strength, here’s what the Lowcountry learned from Matthew