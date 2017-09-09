What restaurants are open in Beaufort County?

Last updated 4:43 p.m. Saturday
We are checking to find out which restaurants in the area are open Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day. If there’s an open restaurant that isn’t listed below or is listed as “now anwer,” please feel free to add the correct information in the comments below.
Hilton Head Island
▪ A Lowcounty Place, 32 Palmetto Bay Road, 32 Palmetto Bay Road Suite 4A, no answer
▪ Bistro 17, 17 Harbourside Lane Suite D, no answer
▪ Boardroom, 7 Greenwood Drive, open Saturday night with College football.
▪ Bullies BBQ, 3 Regency Parkway, open until 3 p.m. Saturday, tentatively closed Sunday
▪ Charbar Company, 33 Office Park Road Suite 213, no answer
▪ Cheap Seats Tavern, 55 Matthews Drive, open Saturday and planned to open Sunday
▪ Skull Creek Boathouse, 397 Squire Pope Road, closed
▪ Kenny B's French Quarter Cafe, 70 Pope Avenue, closing at 12 p.m.
▪ Java Burrito Company, 1000 William Hilton Parkway, closed and will be "back open as soon as possible"
▪ Live Oak, 100 N Sea Pines Drive, no answer
▪ Palmetto Bay SunRise Cafe, 86 Helmsman Way, no answer
▪ Poseidon Coastal Cuisine, 38 Shelter Cove Lane, closed
▪ Fiesta Fresh Mexican Grill, 51 New Orleans Road Suite 4, no answer
▪ Frankie Bones, 1301 Main Street, closed
▪ Watusi, 71 Pope Avenue, no answer
▪ Red Fish Restaurant, 8 Archer Road, no answer
▪ Hilton Head Brewing Company, 1 Cardinal Road, open until 9 p.m. Saturday with food and beer
▪ Hudson’s Seafood House On The Docks, 1 Hudson Road, closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
▪ The Smokehouse, 34 Palmetto Bay Road, open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday serving limited items
▪ One Hot Mama's American Grille, 7A Greenwood Dr, Serving pulled pork sandwiches Sunday until food is gone
▪ Black Marlin Bayside Grill, 86 Helmsman Way, closed Saturday, closed indefinitely until return from Hurricane Irma
▪ The Crazy Crab, 149 Lighthouse Road, no answer
▪ The Crazy Crab, 104 William Hilton Parkway, no answer
▪ The Lodge, 7B Greenwood Drive, Opens at 4 p.m. Sunday
▪ Chow Daddy's, 14b Executive Park Road, no answer
▪ Links, an American Grill, 11 Lighthouse Lane, no answer
▪ Sea Grass Grille, 807 William Hilton Parkway Suite 1000, closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday
▪ The Sea Shack, 6 Executive Park Road, no answer
▪ Poseidon Coastal Cuisine, 38 Shelter Cove Lane Suite 121, closed until further notice
▪ Up the Creek Pub & Grill, 18 Simmons Road, no answer
▪ The Salty Dog Cafe, 232 S Sea Pines Drive, no answer
▪ Main Street Cafe & Pub, 1411 Main Street, no answer
▪ Marleys Island Grille, 35 Office Park Road, closed
▪ Southern Coney & Breakfast, 70 Pope Avenue, no answer
▪ Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Road, no answer
▪ Giuseppi's Pizza & Pasta, 50 Shelter Cove Lane, closed
▪ Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta, 71 Lighthouse Road, closed
▪ Reilley's North End Pub, 95 Mathews Drive, bar service Saturday and Sunday
▪ Reilley’s South End Pub, 7D Greenwood Drive, bar service Saturday night and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. for football.
▪ OKKO, 95 Mathews Drive Suite C, open until 10 p.m. Saturday, tentatively open Sunday
▪ San Miguel's Mexican, 9 Harbourside Lane, no answer
▪ Holy Tequila!, 33 Office Park Road, no answer
▪ Skillets Cafe & Grill, J-1 Coligny Plaza, open until 1 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday
▪ Local Pie Woodfired Pizza, 55 New Orleans Rd Suite 106, open until 4:30 p.m. Saturday
▪ Stacks Pancakes of Hilton Head, 2 Regency Parkway, no answer
▪ La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 11 Palmetto Bay Road, no answer
▪ Jane Bistro and Bar, 28 Shelter Cove Lane Suite 109, no answer
▪ Bonefish Grill, 890 William Hilton Parkway, no answer
▪ Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe, 69 Pope Avenue, no answer
▪ Carrabba's Italian Grill, 14 Folly Field Rd, no answer
▪ Hilton Head Diner Restaurant, 6 Marina Side Drive, regular 24 hours
▪ Fat Baby's Pizza & Subs, 1034 William Hilton Parkway, open until 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday
▪ Wise Guys, 1513 Main Street, closed
Bluffton
▪ Bluffton BBQ is open until 7 p.m. Saturday
▪ Bojangles open until 3 Saturday. Opening at 7 a.m. Sunday
▪ British Open Pub of Bluffton, 1 Sherington Drive Suite G, open regular hours 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Cahill’s Market & Chicken Kitchen, 1055 May River Road, open Saturday until 3 p.m., a decision has not been made about dinner service
▪ Calhoun Street Tavern, 9 Promenade, Open Saturday until 10 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Cheap Seats 2, 142 Burnt Church Road, Open Saturday and delivering pizza; Open Sunday if possible.
▪ Cheap Seats Riverwalk, 61 A Riverwalk Blvd, Ridgeland, Open Saturday and delivering pizza; Open Sunday if possible.
▪ Squat ‘N Gobble, 1231 May River Road, no answer
▪ Corner Perk Cafe, 1297 May River Road Suite 101, open until 3 p.m. Saturday; open until 3 p.m. Sunday
▪ Walnuts Cafe, 70 Pennington Drive Suite 20, no answer
▪ Buffalo's, 1 Village Park Square, no answer
▪ Katie O'Donalds, 1008 Fording Island Road Suite B, tentative regular hours Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Sippin' Cow Cafe & Grill, 36 Promenade Street, regular hours 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Stooges Cafe, open Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
▪ Old Town Dispensary, 15 Captains Cv, open until 10 p.m. Saturday, regular hours Sunday
▪ Truffles Cafe, 91 Towne Drive, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
▪ Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, 872 Fording Island Road, open until 10:30 p.m. Saturday, open at 11 a.m. Sunday for lunch
▪ Fat Patties, 207 Bluffton Road, no answer
▪ LongHorn Steakhouse, 1262 Fording Island Road, open Saturday
▪ Bluffton Seafood House, 27 Dr Mellichamp Drive, no answer
▪ Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, 27 Dr Mellichamp Drive Suite 101, closed
▪ Captain Woody's Seafood Bar, 17 State Of Mind Street, no answer
▪ Red Stripes Caribbean Cuisine and Lounge, 8 Pin Oak Street, open for lunch Saturday, closed Sunday
▪ Ruan Thai Cuisine, 26 Towne Drive, open until 3 p.m. Saturday
▪ Chow Daddy's, 15 Towne Drive, open until 10 p.m. Saturday, open Sunday
▪ New York City Pizza, 107 Towne Drive, open until 11 p.m Saturday
▪ Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 878 Fording Island Road, open until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday
▪ Giuseppi's Pizza & Pasta, 25 Bluffton Road, closed
▪ Salty Dog Bluffton Restaurant and Pizza, 1414 Fording Island Road, no answer
▪ Wild Wing Cafe - Bluffton, 1188 Fording Island Road, open until 5 p.m. Saturday with limited menu, closed Sunday
▪ FARM Bluffton, 1301 May River Road, no answer
▪ La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 25 Bluffton Road Suite 613, open until 11 p.m. Saturday
Beaufort
▪ Bojangles open until 3 Saturday. Opening at 7 a.m. Sunday
▪ Blackstone's Cafe, 205 Scott Street, no answer
▪ Red Rooster Cafe, 2045 Boundary Street, regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
▪ Nautilus, 2045 Boundary Street, limited menu open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday
▪ Boundary Street Cafe, 1209 Boundary Street Suite C, no answer
▪ IHOP, 266 Robert Smalls Parkway, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday
▪ Magnolia Bakery Cafe, 703 Congress Street, closed for vacation, will reopen Sept. 19
▪ Palm & Moon Bagel Co., 221 Scott Street, no answer
▪ Plums Restaurant, 904 Bay Street, open until 9 p.m. Saturday
▪ Bricks On Boundary, 1422 Boundary Street, open until 10 p.m. Saturday
▪ Q on Bay, 822 Bay Street, opening at 1:30 p.m. Saturday
▪ Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, closed
▪ Outback Steakhouse, 2113 Boundary Street, no answer
▪ La Nopalera Restaurant, 1220 Ribaut Road, no answer
▪ Crosta Pizzeria, 1216 Boundary Street, open at 5 p.m. Saturday
▪ Steamer Oyster & Steakhouse, 168 Sea Island Parkway, no answer
▪ Sakehouse Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar, 274 Robert Smalls Parkway Suite 200, open until 10 p.m. Saturday
▪ Gilligan's Seafood Restaurant, 2601 Boundary Street, open until 10 p.m. Saturday
