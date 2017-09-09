How do I evacuate Beaufort County islands if I don’t have a ride?

Palmetto Breeze is offering free rides to the shelter at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School.
Those who can’t get to a pickup location should call 843-757-5782 to schedule a pickup. Those who need more support than a regular shelter should call the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at 1-800-578-2033.
Regular pickups are happening at Port Royal Plaza shopping center at 95 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head, at the Lady’s Island Walmart on Sea Island Parkway, and at the Beaufort Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway.
Pickups are also offered at Beaufort Elementary, Port Royal Elementary, Saint Helena Elementary and Coosa Elementary. Buses will also be driving routes throughout Hilton Head Island, St. Helena Island, Lady's Island, Beaufort and Port Royal.
Buses run through 6 p.m. Saturday and begin again at 8 a.m. Sunday.
For information, call 843-757-5782 or visit the Palmetto Breeze Transit page on Facebook.
