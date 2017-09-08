If Irma forces evacuation, can you get a refund on Hilton Head resort reservations?

With Hurricane Irma approaching, guests and staff at Hilton Head Island’s resorts are preparing to evacuate the area.
As of late Friday morning, staff with Sonesta Resort, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, and Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort all said their facilities remain open for current guests.
But that is expected to change should South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declare evacuations of the area.
The safety of guests and staff is a top priority for The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, director of sales and marketing Gail Wargo said, and “we will absolutely follow (the orders of) governor and local officials” in the event of an evacuation order.
“In anticipation of an evacuation, the resort will not be accepting new reservations until Monday, Sept. 18,” she said.
As of Friday morning, anyone with accommodations booked through Sept. 17 can change reservation dates or receive a refund without penalty, Wargo said.
At the Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort, guests will be helped with evacuation plans. Hotel rooms clear of the storm’s path have been secured for resort staff, general manager Rob Lewis said.
The hotel is not currently taking new reservations.
Those with rooms already booked for the coming days can “cancel their reservations through next Friday — we are offering a full refund,” Lewis said.
If a current guest’s stay is cut short by an evacuation, any nights they’ve already paid for (and have not used) will also be refunded, he said.
Karen Kozemchak, director of marketing for Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, said some facilities such as restaurants will close Friday night.
“We’ve alerted all of our staff and our guests of a potential evacuation,” she said. “We are just waiting for an announcement.”
Meanwhile, the resort is not booking rooms for new guests.
“If we get an evacuation and close down the resort, we won't be able to take new guests in the near future — depending on the (storm) damage, that could mean a couple of days or a couple of weeks,” Kozemchak said.
For current guests, refunds or new reservations in the future will be worked out on an case-by-case basis, she said.
At the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, director of sales and marketing Chris Bracken said accommodations for staff at out-of-state hotels have been arranged in anticipation of an evacuation.
New reservations are on hold “until we know things are safe,” he said. No specific date has been set for when future guests can begin booking rooms.
In the event an evacuation, current guests will be refunded for unused nights, he said. Those with existing future reservations can change dates without penalty or receive a refund.
“But if the governor doesn’t order an evacuation, we will stay open for business,” he said. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”
Calls to Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort were not returned as of Thursday afternoon. However, several guests posted pictures on social media of a letter from management informing them the resort is set to close at 10 a.m. Saturday.
According to the letter, “adjustments will be made accordingly for (guests’) nightly room charge.”
