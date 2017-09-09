Where can I have my baby during the storm?

Mothers in labor in Beaufort and Jasper counties are encouraged to go to the nearest emergency room, Beaufort Memorial Hospital posted to its Facebook page on Saturday.
Beaufort Memorial’s emergency room is open with a labor and delivery team on standby. If you are pregnant and have questions, call your doctor or doctor on call at your OB-GYN practice. Do not call the hospital.
In case of emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. The hospital is not staffed at capacity and can’t field a large number of calls or serve as a storm shelter.
Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville will remain open and expectant mothers can call the labor and delivery department at 843-784-1222, hospital spokeswoman Lydia Hill said.
Mothers who had planned to deliver at Hilton Head Hospital should call their OB-GYN doctor with questions, she said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
