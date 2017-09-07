Here is a list of events in Beaufort County that have been cancelled or postponed so far

The following events in Beaufort County have either been postponed or cancelled due to Hurricane Irma, which is expected to affect the Lowcountry early next week. This list will be continue to be updated.
Thursday, September 7
▪ At the Roasting Room in Bluffton, the 8 p.m. High Divers with Motel Radio was been postponed. Another date has not yet been set. People who bought their tickets online will receive a refund.
▪ The Hilton Head Plantation recreation facilities are closed until further notice beginning Sep. 7 at noon. Also until further notice, all events are cancelled with the exception of the Farm Club Dinner the evening of September 7.
Friday, September 8
▪ The Hilton Head Home Builders Association postponed its Lighthouse Awards judging event, which was original scheduled for Sep. 8 and Sep. 9. The event was rescheduled for September 22 and September 23.
▪ At the Roasting Room in Bluffton, the 8 p.m. Lord Nelson Show was rescheduled for February 16. People who bought their tickets online for Friday’s show will be refunded.
▪ The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will close Friday at noon. A reopening date has not yet been determined.
Saturday, September 9
▪ The Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk in Savannah was cancelled.
▪ The Sea Pines Programs for Exceptional People on Hilton Head was postponed until further notice.
▪ The Iron Mike Bike Tour on Parris Island was tentatively postponed for a date to be determined.
▪ At the Roasting Room in Bluffton, the 8 p.m. Cedric Burnside show was postponed. Another date has not yet been set. People who bought their tickets online will receive a refund.
▪ The Tiny House Show on Hilton Head, previously scheduled for September 9 and 10, was rescheduled for November 4 and 5. Tickets bought for the September date will be honored in November, but no refunds will be given.
Monday, September 11
▪ Fat Patties’ Songs and Beers for Heroes event in Bluffton was postponed. Another date has not yet been rescheduled.
Thursday, September 14
▪ The Hilton Head town planning committee cancelled a special meeting that had been scheduled for 10 a.m.
