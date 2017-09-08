There is no law that forces hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma.
Does a South Carolina law force hotels to allow pets during Hurricane Irma?

By Maggie Angst

You booked a hotel, packed your bags, but forgot to ask about bringing your cat or dog.

As usual during moments of crisis, rumors are rapidly spreading.

One that has been shared in preparation for Hurricane Irma is that a federal (or state?) law exists that forces hotels to take pets during evacuations for natural disasters.

Is it true? Unfortunately, no.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division cleared the air Thursday afternoon when it tweeted: “There is NO S.C. LAW that hotels have to take pets during a disaster.”

Tallulah Trice, director of Beaufort County Animal Services, recommends that you simply ask the hotel or Airbnb you are planning to evacuate to if they can accommodate your pet.

“Even if they say they’re not pet friendly, just ask. You’d be surprised how many people will open their doors,” she said.

If they refuse, she said to contact shelters, boarding facilities or residents in the area of your planned evacuation destination.

“Just reach out. Social media is awesome in this situation,” she said. “Someone will assist y’all, you just have to ask and they’ll expand their capabilities.”

