Hurricane

When can I return home if I don’t live on a barrier island?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 10, 2017 11:18 AM

Whenever you want as of Sunday morning, but be aware of storm conditions.

Beaufort County’s barrier islands, including Hilton Head Island, are under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Irma’s expected effects here. Residents of those areas can’t return until the evacuation order is lifted.

Others are free to come and go, though Beaufort County emergency officials are warning of deteriorating conditions and for residents to know Irma’s forecast and plan accordingly.

Hurricane Irma is expected to create tropical storm-level winds, heavy rain and a storm surge in Beaufort County. The weather is expected to get worse starting Sunday night and through Monday as Irma moves on its path forecast to travel west of South Carolina.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These Hilton Head Islanders are riding out Hurricane Irma together

These Hilton Head Islanders are riding out Hurricane Irma together 1:16

These Hilton Head Islanders are riding out Hurricane Irma together
'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive. 1:04

'They will be on their own,' Hilton Head fire chief on what emergency services islanders can expect after storm-force winds arrive.
Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow 0:47

Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow

View More Video