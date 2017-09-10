When can I return home if I don’t live on a barrier island?

Whenever you want as of Sunday morning, but be aware of storm conditions.
Beaufort County’s barrier islands, including Hilton Head Island, are under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Irma’s expected effects here. Residents of those areas can’t return until the evacuation order is lifted.
Others are free to come and go, though Beaufort County emergency officials are warning of deteriorating conditions and for residents to know Irma’s forecast and plan accordingly.
Hurricane Irma is expected to create tropical storm-level winds, heavy rain and a storm surge in Beaufort County. The weather is expected to get worse starting Sunday night and through Monday as Irma moves on its path forecast to travel west of South Carolina.
