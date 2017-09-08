File photo
File photo

Should I bring toll money if we get evacuated?

By Teresa Moss

September 08, 2017 2:54 PM

The toll for the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Island has been waived to allow for a possible evacuation order, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said during a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Cross Island Parkway is identified as an evacuation route. The toll has been waived effective immediately.

The toll cost of traveling on the parkway is typically $1.25 for a two-axle vehicle.

McMaster said Thursday an evacuation could start at 10 a.m. Saturday. He said Friday that any evacuation plans would undergo further review and that he will update the public at 6 p.m. Friday.

For more answers to your Hurricane Irma questions, click here.

