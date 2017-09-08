A ferry boat passes under the Charles E. Fraser Bridge on Hilton Head Island.
A ferry boat passes under the Charles E. Fraser Bridge on Hilton Head Island. Staff photo

When is the last ferry leaving Daufuskie Island?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

September 08, 2017 9:36 AM

If an evacuation order is issued for 10 a.m. Saturday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is anticipating the last ferry to leave Daufuskie Island noon Sunday.

As of Friday at 9:30 a.m., the Daufuskie Island Ferry continues to operate on its regular schedule, said spokesperson Judy Barth.

About a quarter of the roughly 400 Daufuskie residents, known as the “Daufuskie 100,” stayed behind last year. Here are their plans for Hurricane Irma.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is urging Daufuskie Island residents and visitors, along with all Beaufort County residents, to evacuate before an evacuation order is issued.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

