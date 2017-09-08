This flood map shows the areas that would be impacted by flooding during a Category 2 hurricane in Beaufort County.
Traffic

Leaving a vehicle behind while evacuating or looking for higher ground? Read this

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 3:25 PM

County officials recommend that those leaving their cars behind as Hurricane Irma approaches recognize that they do so at their own risk. The best idea, they say, is to take it with you or park it on higher ground.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, here are some things to consider if you’re leaving your vehicles behind:

▪  Don’t park in privately owned parking areas

▪  Don’t park near trees or power lines that could fall in strong wind

▪  Before making a parking decision, look at flood maps to see where flooding is likely to occur in the county depending on the category of hurricane

A flood map based on hurricane category strength can be found here.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

