Should I shoot my gun at Hurricane Irma?

No. Obviously.
However, Florida law enforcement and other agencies have had to encourage gun owners in that state not to shoot at Hurricane Irma after a Facebook event gained widespread popularity and had thousands pledging to participate.
To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017
