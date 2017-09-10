Hurricane

Should I shoot my gun at Hurricane Irma?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 10, 2017 11:13 AM

No. Obviously.

However, Florida law enforcement and other agencies have had to encourage gun owners in that state not to shoot at Hurricane Irma after a Facebook event gained widespread popularity and had thousands pledging to participate.

