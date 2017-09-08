Which bridges in Beaufort County will be closed during evacuation?

Most bridges will remain open if an evacuation order goes into place but one major bridge will not be accessible by the public, Kevin Turner, South Carolina Department of Transportation district 6 engineer said Friday.
Evacuation routes will move traffic away from the Broad River Bridge once in place, Turner said. He said these routes will keep traffic from using the bridge.
“The intent is that we will not co-mingle the north of the Broad River traffic with the south of the Broad River traffic,” Turner said. “That is to prevent overwhelming traffic on one route.”
Other bridges will remain open, such as the bridge to Hilton Head Island, Turner said.
Swing bridges in the county will be unable to lift up after 25 miles per hour winds start, Turner said. He said this will disrupt river traffic but not vehicle flow.
Turner did say that local authorities have the ability to close a bridge at any time throughout the process.
For more information on the evacuation routes, visit the South Carolina Department of Transportation website, where maps can be printed and a phone application can be downloaded.
To see our local map, click here.
Anyone needing help navigating the evacuation routes can contact SCDOT customer service center at 1-855-467-2368.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
