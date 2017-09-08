Who can I call to get Hurricane Irma questions answered?

Here’s some important phone numbers to have on hand in preparation for Hurricane Irma:
▪ South Carolina Public Information hotline: 1-866-246-0133
▪ Beaufort County Re-Entry hotline: 1-800-963-5023
▪ Jasper County Re-Entry hotline: 843-726-4421
▪ For shelter information, call Red Cross: 1-800-RED-CROSS
▪ For general information, United Way has a 211 hotline. Expect to be put on hold and for limited information to be available.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
