Stock
Stock

Hurricane

Who can I call to get Hurricane Irma questions answered?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 11:38 AM

Here’s some important phone numbers to have on hand in preparation for Hurricane Irma:

▪  South Carolina Public Information hotline: 1-866-246-0133

▪  Beaufort County Re-Entry hotline: 1-800-963-5023

▪  Jasper County Re-Entry hotline: 843-726-4421

▪  For shelter information, call Red Cross: 1-800-RED-CROSS

▪  For general information, United Way has a 211 hotline. Expect to be put on hold and for limited information to be available.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:46

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:51

5 things you need to know before an evacuation

View More Video