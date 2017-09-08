‘I am seriously stressed!!’ Here’s what the Lowcountry is saying about Hurricane Irma

People are showing raw emotions as Hurricane Irma swirls across the Atlantic Ocean — and our television screens in the Hilton Head Island area.
Here are some of the best lines from my Facebook feed:
▪ “I may or may not have just locked myself in the bathroom and picked all the remaining marshmallows out of the box of Lucky Charms. No judgment ... I am seriously stressed!!”
▪ “Besides Irma ... my husband wanted me to post to be on the lookout for coyotes in the area. We live in Big Woods (in Hilton Head Plantation) and heard them two nights ago. Today, he spoke with our neighbor who actually saw a big one in his backyard last night around dusk. Just wanted to give everyone a heads up ... sorry to give you one more thing to worry about.”
▪ “It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fairly uncomfortable …”
▪ “Is anyone staying for the hurricane that could take in my guinea pigs? I will pay you if needed. It would mean a lot.”
▪ “I just had a customer condescendingly ask me if Irma ‘was really that big of a deal?’ #justgobacktoOhio.”
▪ “My mom went to the store for water, when she found out they were out, she just bought more wine.”
▪ “Gathering important docs in case of evacuation. Found envelope with my name and inside my Mother’s handwritten recipe for Yorkshire Pudding ... Missing her but know she’s with me.”
▪ “Bonus: Delta has groovy tunes on its ‘we will be back to you in an hour’ hold line.”
▪ “At this very moment, in (our) household in Savannah, the race is on to clean out the refrigerator — by eating (and drinking) everything in sight.
“You’re a beaut, Irma, but I wish you weren’t our dinner date.”
▪ “Folding laundry, watching The Weather Channel and consulting the wisdom of vodka. Thankful for so many friends who have offered safe harbor from Irma. But it is not really clear what is ‘safe’ at this point. We do not intend to put ourselves in harm’s way. Decision to evacuate will come in a day, or so.”
▪ “I’ve been consulting with champagne!”
▪ “The bottled water and plywood industries must be laughing all the way to the bank!”
▪ “You don’t see me in line behind a bunch of yuppie girls getting their wine at Publix now.”
▪ “I’ve always heard you can run but you cannot hide.”
▪ “No way, Jose.”
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
