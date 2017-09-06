Do rattlesnakes and flying fish know something about Hurricane Irma that we don’t?

More Videos 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Pause 1:01 Hilton Head woman participated in civil rights 'kneel-ins' at white church 0:19 Gator dodges traffic in Hilton Head Plantation 0:53 Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 2:55 Hurricane Irma is almost to Puerto Rico. Here's what people saw before it hit. 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 0:23 Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 1:42 Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning 1:03 Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Bluffton veterinarian Ben Parker took this video of a giant rattlesnake swimming to their boat as they floated near the mouth of the May River. Bluffton veterinarian Ben Parker took this video of a giant rattlesnake swimming to their boat as they floated near the mouth of the May River. Ben Parker

Bluffton veterinarian Ben Parker took this video of a giant rattlesnake swimming to their boat as they floated near the mouth of the May River. Ben Parker