Update: Which shelters are allowing pets?

The American Red Cross shelter at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School is allowing pets in its multipurpose room, Red Cross spokesman Cuthbert Langley said Sunday.
Those who bring pets are asked to also bring crates, pet food and any medication or other necessary items for the animals.
People who plan to stay at shelters at Bluffton High School and Battery Creek High School can call the S.C. Emergency Management Division at 866-246-0133 to coordinate care and sheltering of pets, Langley said.
Most American Red Cross shelters can’t accept pets because of health and safety concerns and other considerations, its website says. Service animals assisting people with disabilities are allowed in the shelters.
