Hurricane

Update: Which shelters are allowing pets?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 10, 2017 2:29 PM

The American Red Cross shelter at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School is allowing pets in its multipurpose room, Red Cross spokesman Cuthbert Langley said Sunday.

Those who bring pets are asked to also bring crates, pet food and any medication or other necessary items for the animals.

People who plan to stay at shelters at Bluffton High School and Battery Creek High School can call the S.C. Emergency Management Division at 866-246-0133 to coordinate care and sheltering of pets, Langley said.

Most American Red Cross shelters can’t accept pets because of health and safety concerns and other considerations, its website says. Service animals assisting people with disabilities are allowed in the shelters.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow

Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow 0:47

Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow
The National Weather Service wants you to understand storm surge. They have pictures 1:24

The National Weather Service wants you to understand storm surge. They have pictures
Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma 1:49

Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma

View More Video