Which Beaufort County grocery stores are still open?

With Hurricane Irma moving north, several area grocery stores have adjusted hours and announced closures for this weekend. The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette called local grocery stores and here’s what store employees told us:
This was last updated 4:51 p.m. Saturday. This list will be updated. If you know of a closure or adjusted hours, please comment on the story below.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Hilton Head
▪ Publix Super Market at Island Crossing, 11 Palmetto Bay Road — Closing early Saturday at 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
▪ Harris Teeter, 33 Office Park Road, open until 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Sunday is subject to supplies availability.
▪ Harris Teeter, 301 Main Street, Open until 6 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sunday
▪ Publix Super Market at Festival Centre at Indigo Park, 45 Pembroke Drive — Shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
▪ Kroger, 42 Shelter Cove Lane — Closing at 8 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday Monday.
▪ Bi-Lo, 70 Pope Ave. — Normal hours Friday; unsure on Saturday or Sunday.
▪ Wal-Mart, 25 Pembroke Drive — Did not answer.
▪ Bi-Lo, 95 Matthews Drive — Normal hours Friday; unsure on Saturday or Sunday.
▪ Whole Foods Market, 50 Shelter Cove Lane — Normal hours Friday; unsure on Saturday or Sunday.
▪ The Fresh Market, 890 William Hilton Parkway — open until 7 p.m. Friday and, after that, closed until further noticed.
▪ Piggly Wiggly, 1 N Forest Beach Drive — open until 7 p.m. Saturday and open Sunday.
Bluffton
▪ Kroger, 125 Towne Drive — closing early Friday at 9 p.m.; Closed Saturday nad until further notice
▪ Wal-Mart, 4 Bluffton Road — Closing midnight Friday; Closing 4 p.m. Saturday
▪ Publix Super Market at Buckwalter Place, 101 Buckwalter Pl Blvd. — Will close Saturday at 2; Unsure if the store will be open Sunday.
▪ Publix Super Market at Bluffton Commons At Belfair, 80 Baylor Drive — Closing early Saturday at 2; Closed Sunday and Monday.
▪ Food Lion, 1008 Fording Island Road — Closing 7 p.m. Friday; Open Saturday from 7 a.m. till noon; Then closed until further notice.
Near Sun City
▪ Publix Super Market at New River Crossing, 112 Nickle Plate Road — Closing early Saturday at 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
▪ Wal-Mart, 4400 US-278 — Normal hours until further notice.
Beaufort
▪ Wal-Mart, 350 Robert Smalls Parkway — Did not answer.
▪ Wal-Mart, 265 Sea Island Parkway — Regular hours until further notice.
▪ Publix, 61 Lady’s Island Drive — Will close Saturday at 2; Unsure if the store will be open Sunday.
▪ Food Lion, 10 Sams Point Road — Regular hours until further notice.
▪ Piggly Wiggly, 1347 Ribaut Road — Closing at 8 p.m. Friday; Will close early Saturday but not sure when; also unsure of Sunday and Monday.
Is your regular shop not listed here? Email us at newsroom@islandpacket.com and we will look into it for you.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Comments