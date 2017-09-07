When will county offices and libraries reopen?

In anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s crash course onto South Carolina’s coast, Beaufort County offices are closed until Sept. 13.
All public meetings, events and other scheduled activities for Sept. 11 and 12 are suspended. Libraries will also be closed those days, as well as county convenience centers.
Emergency services and law enforcement will remain available. Disaster Recovery personnel are instructed to check with their department head/supervisor regarding their work report status.
In addition, the Solicitor’s Offices for the Fourteenth Circuit is closed after 5 p.m. Thursday, and they will remained closed until further notice. This includes offices in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.
Jasper County General Court sessions will be suspended Monday, September 11, through Wednesday, September 13. The court is expected to handle non-jury matters next Thursday and Friday.
Bluffton Municipal Court also cancelled its court session for Tuesday, September 12. Defendants will receive a rescheduled court date in the mail.
Find more information about Beaufort County closings here, and more information on Irma at the Island Packet Storm Center here.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
