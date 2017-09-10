Will water be shut off across the Lowcountry in advance of Irma?

Several barrier islands evacuated by order of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will have their water shut off Sunday afternoon in advance of a building storm surge threat that will peak Monday afternoon.
Water will be cut off Sunday at 4 p.m. on Fripp, Harbor and Hunting Islands.
As of Sunday morning, Hilton Head Island’s public service districts will not be shutting off water in advance of the storm surge threat.
For the islands that are having their water cut off, service will be restored when conditions permit, according to a Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority news release.
When water is once again available, consumers should boil it for a full minute before drinking or using it in cooking until advisories are lifted.
The authority suggests customers turn off their water (but not power) before evacuating to avoid water backing up into their homes.
There are no plans to shut off power at this time, although it could easily be knocked out by the storm because of debris and trees striking lines.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
