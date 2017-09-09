How can I safely secure a propane tank during the storm?

Don’t store propane tanks inside, suggests Popular Mechanics. In the event of the storm causing a fire, the tank would explode.
The website recommends staking the tank to the leeward side of a shed or outdoor wall, and never leaving a tank on its side. Turn off the tank’s valves before leaving home and be sure the tank isn’t stored around tall grass or other easily flammable material.
To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments