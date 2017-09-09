Hurricane

How can I safely secure a propane tank during the storm?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 09, 2017 4:00 PM

Don’t store propane tanks inside, suggests Popular Mechanics. In the event of the storm causing a fire, the tank would explode.

The website recommends staking the tank to the leeward side of a shed or outdoor wall, and never leaving a tank on its side. Turn off the tank’s valves before leaving home and be sure the tank isn’t stored around tall grass or other easily flammable material.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

