Hurricane

Where are the shelters for those who evacuated the barrier islands?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 09, 2017 9:32 AM

Shelters will be in place in both northern and southern Beaufort County and one in Jasper County.

Bluffton High School and Battery Creek High School will open as shelters at 9 a.m. Sunday. A shelter at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School opened Saturday at 10 a.m.

Bluffton High is located at 12 H. E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Battery Creek High School is at 1 Blue Dolphin Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School is at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland.

If you don’t have a ride to the shelter, click here.

To ask a storm-related question or to find out the answers to questions that have already been asked, please click here.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

