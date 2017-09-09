Where are the shelters for those who evacuated the barrier islands?

Shelters will be in place in both northern and southern Beaufort County and one in Jasper County.
Bluffton High School and Battery Creek High School will open as shelters at 9 a.m. Sunday. A shelter at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School opened Saturday at 10 a.m.
Bluffton High is located at 12 H. E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton, SC 29910.
Battery Creek High School is at 1 Blue Dolphin Drive, Beaufort, SC 29906.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School is at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
