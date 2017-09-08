How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

More Videos 1:51 5 things you need to know before an evacuation Pause 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 0:46 What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 1:27 Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 0:56 Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:01 Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma 0:33 There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 1:23 Hurricane Irma preparations intensify 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.

