More than 100 people packed into Hardeeville Elementary School Tuesday evening to provide comments on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the Jasper Ocean Terminal, a $4.5 billion port planned for a 1,500-acre site in Jasper County, near the Tybee National Wildlife Refuge at the mouth of the Savannah River. The study must be complete prior to start of port construction. Comments from locals at Tuesday’s open house focused mostly on the port’s potential impact on the environment and the transportation network.