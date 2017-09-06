How long should I expect to be away from Beaufort County during an evacuation?

While an evacuation has not been ordered for Beaufort County as of Wednesday afternoon, it’s important to be ready in case the county remains in the path of Hurricane Irma.
It’s also important to be realistic.
In the event of an evacuation, expect to be gone at least five days, Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, director of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division, said Wednesday in a press conference.
Do not plan to return immediately after the storm passes, he said. Though the storm might be over, hazardous conditions such as flooding, downed utility lines and impassable roads in areas will still exist.
Residents should not return to Beaufort County until told to do so by the county’s Emergency Management Division. A hotline will be activated should an evacuation be ordered, and municipality-specific re-entry information will be available. The number is 1-800-963-5023.
