When will Beaufort County and Jasper County students go back to class?

As of Sunday afternoon, here’s which area schools and colleges are closed early next week and when they plan to re-open:
▪ Beaufort County School District is closed Monday and Tuesday. The district expects to re-open Wednesday, with the potential exception of schools on Hilton Head Island that could be affected by storm-surge related flooding, according to a district news release. All school-related activities, including field trips and athletic events, are canceled until further notice.
▪ Jasper County School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday. All athletics and student activities are canceled until further notice, according to a district news release.
▪ Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is closed Monday and Tuesday, the district announced in a news release. A return-to-school date is “subject to change.” Check the district’s website and social media channels for up-to-date information.
▪ Hilton Head Christian Academy is closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the school’s website. “We will assess and communicate plans moving forward beyond September 12th as needed,” the website said.
▪ Hilton Head Prep “will most likely be closed on Monday and Tuesday,” according to the school’s Facebook page. Text “Prep” to 843-352-8390 to join the emergency text message system or check the school’s Twitter and Facebook pages for more information.
▪ Beaufort Academy is closed Monday and Tuesday. All athletics and student activities are canceled until further notice, school spokeswoman Lisa Gallagher said.
▪ The Lowcountry Deanery, which includes John Paul II, St. Peter’s in Beaufort, St. Francis on Hilton Head Island and St. Gregory the Great in Bluffton, will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The schools are hoping to re-open Wednesday, schools spokeswoman Mary Beth Dever said.
▪ Cross Schools in Bluffton is closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the school’s website.
▪ Thomas Heyward Academy is closed Monday and Tuesday, with plans to re-open Wednesday, according to the school’s Facebook page.
▪ Holy Trinity Classical Christian School will resume classes Wednesday, according to a school news release. Families should check their email and Holy Trinity’s Facebook page for updates on re-opening, though.
▪ Sea Pines Montessori Academy is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Melinda Cotter, head of the school.
Colleges
▪ The University of South Carolina Beaufort is closed Monday and Tuesday. N date has been set for re-opening, according to the schools’ website. No faculty, staff or student is allowed to return to USCB until campus is officially re-opened, which will be announced on the USCB website at www.uscb.edu/campus_alerts.html.
▪ Savannah College of Art and Design is postponing the start of the fall quarter for one week. Fall quarter classes will begin on Monday, Sept. 18, according to the school’s website. Move-in will occur the weekend before.
▪ Charleston Southern University closed Thursday, Sept. 7 and has not been re-opened, according to the college’s website. Students will not be allowed on campus until they are notified that it has reopened. Sports events, campus activities, and campus visits are canceled until further notice.
▪ The Technical College of the Lowcountry is closed Monday and Tuesday, but expects to have class Wednesday, according to a school news release. Please continue to check www.tcl.edu/emergency for the latest information.
▪ The Savannah campus and offices of South University are closed through Wednesday, the school announced in a news release.
▪ The Citadel canceled all classes, including graduate and evening classes, that are scheduled after noon Friday and until further notice, according to a school news release.
▪ College of Charleston is canceling all classes and college events through Tuesday, according to the college’s website.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
