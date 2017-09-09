Despite improving Hurricane Irma news for SC, governor urges continued vigilance

At a press conference Saturday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that while Hurricane Irma will apparently spare South Carolina the sort of devastating damage that came with Hurricane Matthew last year, he urged residents not to let their guard down once the storm has passed.

“Remember, just because the winds have died down and it isn’t raining any more does not mean its all clear,” said McMaster. “There may be power lines that are deadly down in the road. There may be bridges out, there may be bridges or roads that are weak, and there may be trees down all over the place.”

Even as tensions have eased, hurricane and storm surge watches issued in the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. update underscore that the state is not out of the clear entirely.

He praised the work done by state officials and first reponders so far.

“I’m real proud of the way that team South Carolina has devised, through a lot of work and a lot of thought, a grand plan that so far is working extremely well,” said McMaster.

McMaster commented on the westward shifts in Irma’s track, which he said has relieved the tension felt by state officials. That track, and the entire cone of uncertainty with it, has shifted entirely outside the state in recent National Hurricane Center updates.

Other topics included tropical storm watches from the South Santee River to north of Edisto Beach, a hurricane watch issued from Edisto Beach to the state’s southern border, and a storm surge watch issued from Isle of Palms to the South Carolina/Georgia border.

The possibility for flooding during high tide on Saturday, Sunday and Monday was also discussed. Officials said anywhere from four to six feet of storm surge inundation is expected across the southern South Carolina coast.

McMaster took the opportunity to remind residents that even when the storm has passed, the challenges it brings will not be over.

McMaster did not give a clear timeframe for when evacuation orders might be lifted, and pledged thorough inspections of state infrastructure following Irma to ensure the safety of citizens.