When can I return to Hilton Head and other barrier islands?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 10, 2017 12:08 PM

There is no determined time for returning to Hilton Head Island and other barrier islands under a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Irma. Await word from local emergency officials that the evacuation has been lifted.

While the forecast has the storm tracking far west of Beaufort County and South Carolina, emergency officials remain concerned about the high water water expected to be generated by the storm. Beaufort County is expected to see a 4 to 6 foot storm surge as wind from the storm pushes water higher than normal.

