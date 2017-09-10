When can I return to Hilton Head and other barrier islands?

There is no determined time for returning to Hilton Head Island and other barrier islands under a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Irma. Await word from local emergency officials that the evacuation has been lifted.
While the forecast has the storm tracking far west of Beaufort County and South Carolina, emergency officials remain concerned about the high water water expected to be generated by the storm. Beaufort County is expected to see a 4 to 6 foot storm surge as wind from the storm pushes water higher than normal.
To ask a Hurricane Irma-related question or read other answered questions, click here.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments