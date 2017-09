More Videos 0:48 Hurricane Irma is splitting these Beaufort County friends apart Pause 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:24 Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island 0:52 Big crowds at Publix in Bluffton 0:40 As Hurricane Irma closes in, waves come in at Port Royal Sound 0:55 Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 2:03 Expectations for Hurricane Irma's movement, rainfall and storm surge through Tuesday 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 2:03 Expectations for Hurricane Irma's movement, rainfall and storm surge through Tuesday 0:51 Hurry up and wait: Here's a look at the hurricane evacuation traffic on I-95 in Jasper County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma makes turbulent waves, whitecaps on Harbor Island

The seas will become more turbulent along the Lowcountry coast as Hurricane Irma makes her way north in the coming days. There is already a dangerous rip current risk in the area associated with the monster storm. This video shows the waters of Harbor Island around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Doug Fender

