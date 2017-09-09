Why do I have to evacuate my island while Beaufort and Bluffton don’t?

The effects of Hurricane Irma are expected to be harsher on the Lowcountry’s barrier islands.
Winds of 50 mph to 70 mph are expected for about 12 hours late Sunday and into Monday, Hilton Head Mayor David Bennett said. Tree damage is expected to rival Hurricane Matthew.
And Beaufort County emergency officials are worried about the storm surge. The dune systems protecting the islands were wiped out during Hurricane Matthew, Beaufort County Emergency Management director Lt. Col. Neil Baxley said.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling also noted island residents are dependent on causeways, and that inland areas of Beaufort County aren’t susceptible to roads being washed out and stranding people.
