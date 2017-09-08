Need coffee? Your favorite spot might be closed because of Hurricane Irma

The lingering threat of Hurricane Irma has prompted many coffee shops in Beaufort County to close early. Only a handful remained open Friday, and none of the shops contacted will be open Sunday.
Corner Perk, May River Road (Bluffton)
Open until 6 p.m. Friday, and until 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Common Ground Coffee House, West Street Ext (Beaufort)
Closed around 11 a.m. Friday according to its Facebook page. No information is available on when it will reopen.
Java Burrito, William Hilton Parkway (Hilton Head)
Closed at 2 p.m. Friday, and will be closed until further notice.
Starbucks, Fording Island Road (Bluffton)
Closed at 2 p.m. Friday. It is unclear if it will be open tomorrow.
Starbucks, Towne Drive (Bluffton)
Closing at 7 or 8 p.m. Friday until further notice.
Starbucks, Palmetto Bay Road (Hilton Head)
Closed at 5 p.m. Friday until further notice.
Starbucks, Shelter Cove Lane (Hilton Head)
Closing at 6 p.m. Friday until further notice.
Starbucks, Pineland Station (Hilton Head)
No answer.
Dunkin’ Donuts, Burnt Church Road (Bluffton)
No answer.
Dunkin’ Donuts, Southwood Park Drive (Hilton Head)
No answer.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments