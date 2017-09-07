Beaufort businesses are preparing for Irma

More Videos 0:56 Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows Pause 0:30 Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit 1:31 Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Beaufort County. Here's what we know. 2:38 'This is not Matthew': What you need know if Beaufort County evacuates for Irma 0:42 See how Jasper County's trash mountain has grown in four years' time 0:33 Is the 60-foot trash pile taller than Harbourtown lighthouse? 1:15 Shark bites surging on Hilton Head. Here's why we've seen 8 attacks this summer 0:31 Trash fire: "Suspicious that a fire starts in the rain" 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home. With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home. Delayna Earley Staff video

With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home. Delayna Earley Staff video