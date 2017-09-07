More Videos

    With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.

With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.
Beaufort businesses are preparing for Irma

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 11:49 AM

Beaufort Design Build has started placing permanent and temporary coverings on the windows of several shops in Downtown Beaufort in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Although the hurricane is not supposed to make landfall in the U.S. until early next week, Beaufort County officials are urging people to prepare for the worst now and to be ready to leave if an evacuation is ordered.

When covering the windows of your home, there are a lot of variables that need to be considered and if you are concerned sales person at your local hardware store can help you to make the best decision for your home.

The most important thing is to not wait, if you do you risk not being able to get adequate materials and not having enough time to complete the job.

