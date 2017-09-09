As Hurricane Irma roars near Florida, Hilton Head islanders depart, but not happily

There was light traffic on U.S. 278 west coming off Hilton Head Island at 10 a.m. Saturday when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort County’s barrier islands went into effect ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Barricades and cones were set up blocking the road on to Hilton Head. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also using their vehicles to block the east-bound lane across from the entrance to the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge.
As traffic started to back up around the eastbound lanes around 10:15 a.m., motorists, who did not want to be identified, pleaded with deputies to be allowed back on to the island.
A small percentage of the cars were being allowed back onto the island Saturday. Capt. Bob Bromage said the only people allowed to return were “critical personnel.”
When asked what “critical personnel” meant, Bromage said first responders.
“To be clear, it’s not these business passes.”
Bromage was referring to Beaufort County’s re-entry passes, which will grant early entrance after the storm is over to those considered critical to reopening the island.
Anyone leaving one of the five barrier islands under evacuation order cannot return after leaving. However, anyone can leave the islands at any time.
One man said he was trying to get back home to his dogs.
A woman, arguing with deputies, said she needed to get onto the island to “secure her stuff and get her medicine.”
She was turned around and sent west.
