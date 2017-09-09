Hurricane

I need to go to Savannah. Can I get into the city or is it blocked?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 09, 2017 4:03 PM

Yes, right now people aren’t being stopped trying to enter Chatham County, emergency officials said Saturday afternoon.

Part of Chatham County is under a mandatory evacuation as of 8 a.m. Saturday and other areas are under a general evacuation. After the storm, emergency officials will assess damage and safety concerns and determine whether evacuation areas should be blocked from re-entry.

Anyone wanting to enter Chatham County during the evacuation should use routes other than I-16, which has all lanes going in one direction to allow residents to leave.

