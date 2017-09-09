I need to go to Savannah. Can I get into the city or is it blocked?

Yes, right now people aren’t being stopped trying to enter Chatham County, emergency officials said Saturday afternoon.
Part of Chatham County is under a mandatory evacuation as of 8 a.m. Saturday and other areas are under a general evacuation. After the storm, emergency officials will assess damage and safety concerns and determine whether evacuation areas should be blocked from re-entry.
Anyone wanting to enter Chatham County during the evacuation should use routes other than I-16, which has all lanes going in one direction to allow residents to leave.
